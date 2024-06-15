Many new restaurants, bars and cafes have opened in recent months - bringing unique menus, concepts and variety to Leeds.
1. RAW Coffee
Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog. | Geha Pandey/National World
2. Bukhara
Brought to the city by the team behind Bengal Brasserie, Bukhara opened in the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano on Monday, April 22. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Homeboy Pizza Co
Homeboy Pizza Co opened its first brick and mortar shop in Burley on Friday, June 7. Pictured is owner Harry Pykett with wife Katie and baby Remy. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Trinity Leeds
Luxury hot chocolate brand Knoops opened to the public on Friday, June 14. | National World Photo: National World
5. Zidane's Indulgence
Dessert shop Zidane's Indulgence welcomed customers into its new site on May 25 in Roundhay | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
6. The Tetley
Pints are flowing in the Tetley, in Aire Park, once again. It has been taken over by Kirkstall Brewery. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
