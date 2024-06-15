Many new restaurants, bars and cafes have opened in recent months - bringing unique menus, concepts and variety to Leeds.

However, it can be difficult to keep up so we have rounded up 13 exciting new openings including a new pizza shop, barbecue restaurant and a hot chocolate cafe.

We have also listed five new openings yet to arrive in Leeds, which includes a retro arcade bar opening its doors in August.

1 . RAW Coffee Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog.

2 . Bukhara Brought to the city by the team behind Bengal Brasserie, Bukhara opened in the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano on Monday, April 22.

3 . Homeboy Pizza Co Homeboy Pizza Co opened its first brick and mortar shop in Burley on Friday, June 7. Pictured is owner Harry Pykett with wife Katie and baby Remy.

4 . Trinity Leeds Luxury hot chocolate brand Knoops opened to the public on Friday, June 14.

5 . Zidane's Indulgence Dessert shop Zidane's Indulgence welcomed customers into its new site on May 25 in Roundhay

6 . The Tetley Pints are flowing in the Tetley, in Aire Park, once again. It has been taken over by Kirkstall Brewery.