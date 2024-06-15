13 brilliant new openings in Leeds including restaurants, bars and cafes and 5 new businesses on the way

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

The past few months have been a whirlwind for Leeds businesses.

Many new restaurants, bars and cafes have opened in recent months - bringing unique menus, concepts and variety to Leeds.

However, it can be difficult to keep up so we have rounded up 13 exciting new openings including a new pizza shop, barbecue restaurant and a hot chocolate cafe.

We have also listed five new openings yet to arrive in Leeds, which includes a retro arcade bar opening its doors in August.

Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog.

1. RAW Coffee

Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog. | Geha Pandey/National World

Brought to the city by the team behind Bengal Brasserie, Bukhara opened in the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano on Monday, April 22.

2. Bukhara

Brought to the city by the team behind Bengal Brasserie, Bukhara opened in the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano on Monday, April 22. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Homeboy Pizza Co opened its first brick and mortar shop in Burley on Friday, June 7. Pictured is owner Harry Pykett with wife Katie and baby Remy.

3. Homeboy Pizza Co

Homeboy Pizza Co opened its first brick and mortar shop in Burley on Friday, June 7. Pictured is owner Harry Pykett with wife Katie and baby Remy. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Luxury hot chocolate brand Knoops opened to the public on Friday, June 14.

4. Trinity Leeds

Luxury hot chocolate brand Knoops opened to the public on Friday, June 14. | National World Photo: National World

Dessert shop Zidane's Indulgence welcomed customers into its new site on May 25 in Roundhay

5. Zidane's Indulgence

Dessert shop Zidane's Indulgence welcomed customers into its new site on May 25 in Roundhay | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Pints are flowing in the Tetley, in Aire Park, once again. It has been taken over by Kirkstall Brewery.

6. The Tetley

Pints are flowing in the Tetley, in Aire Park, once again. It has been taken over by Kirkstall Brewery. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

