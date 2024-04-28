Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cheesy Living Co. made a name for itself when it was just a small shop in the Corn Exchange and has since become a staple of the Leeds food scene.

The deli, which describes itself as a “cheese shop by day [and a] cheese bar at night”, opened up its second venue in Oakwood in December last year where it serves daily fondue and cheese boards as well as special events such as “cheese and clay” workshops and cheese and beer tasting on select dates.

I tried the Cheesy Living Co. in Oakwood and found it so good I came back less than two weeks later.

As we left the restaurant after enjoying one of their amazing steak fondue Sundays, we immediately started planning our next visit. And less than two weeks later we found ourselves back at the restaurant for a Tuesday evening charcuterie and cheese board.

The cosy store’s entry floor is fitted with a large cheese and meat desk, shelves of speciality crisps, jams, pickles and more and a tasteful but simple décor. Downstairs there is plenty of additional seating.

With more cheeses than you could possibly eat, the hardest part of dining at the Cheesy Living Co. is choosing what to eat.

Build-your-own-board offers lets you pick between any three (£14.95), any five (£22.95) or any seven (£29.95) cheeses and meats. They all include gourmet crackers, olives, gherkins, sun-dried tomatoes, chutneys and relishes to enjoy.

Tuesdays are cheese board night, which means you can pick from absolutely anything in the inventory, unlike regular nights which offer a slightly more limited selection.

After much debate, we settled for a brie (from Norfolk if my memory serves me right), a truffle gouda, an ash coated goats cheese and a garlic Yarg. For meats we decided on a wild boar and red wine salami as well as a Scottish venison salami with green peppercorns and a venison and pork mix salami with gin and pink peppercorns.

The hardest part of eating at the Cheesy Living Co. is choosing cheese and meat. Picture by National World

Our decision making was part of the fun as the exceptionally helpful staff guided our choices with their recommendations, even offering some options beyond what we saw on the counter.

We also added the focaccia bread, served warm with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic. It arrived first and was perfectly salty and fluffy.

Along with the amazing selection of food are a range of craft beers from local breweries such as North brewery, and a selection of wines which are offered at just £5 on Tuesdays with the purchase of a cheese board.

Once our cheese board arrived I was immediately impressed with the presentation. However, it didn't just look good, it tasted unbelievable. As someone who can’t help but purchase unique cheeses from local shops whenever I have the chance, I was still blown away by the quality of food at Cheesy Living Co.

There is something for everyone here, and this is one shop that I really cannot recommend enough. Even if time doesn't allow you to stop by for a full meal, pop in and speak to their friendly employees for a recommendation to bring home.

Factfile

Address: 478 Roundhay Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2HU

Telephone: 07830 805333

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tues-Thurs, 10am-10pm; Fri-Sat, 10am-11pm; Sun, 10am-9pm

Website: https://thecheesylivingco.co.uk/

Scores