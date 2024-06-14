13 pictures inside Leeds' new barbecue restaurant Hickory's Smokehouse opening in Adel on Father's Day

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 14th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

A new family-friendly barbecue restaurant set to open this weekend.

Hickory’s Smokehouse is opening in the former Lawnswood Arms site on Otley Road, Adel this Sunday, June 16.

Founded in Chester in 2010, this will be the chain’s third venue in Yorkshire and its first site in Leeds.

The renovated venue features a bar, live sports, booths that are fit for groups of friends and big families, and a secure play area for kids.

Take a look inside the new Hickory’s Smokehouse opening this Father’s Day.

Hickory's Smokehouse is opening on Otley Road, Adel, this Saturday, June 16.

Hickory's Smokehouse is a family-run restaurant and bar, that was born from a road trip across America's southern states.

It had opened in the former Lawnswood Arms, which closed several months ago for refurbishment.

Founded in 2010 in Chester, Hickory’s Smokehouse’s only existing Yorkshire sites are in Horbury, near Wakefield, and Huddersfield.

It is the business' third site in Yorkshire, and the first in Leeds.

The venue has undergone significant refurbishment.

