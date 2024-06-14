Hickory’s Smokehouse is opening in the former Lawnswood Arms site on Otley Road, Adel this Sunday, June 16.

Founded in Chester in 2010, this will be the chain’s third venue in Yorkshire and its first site in Leeds.

The renovated venue features a bar, live sports, booths that are fit for groups of friends and big families, and a secure play area for kids.

Take a look inside the new Hickory’s Smokehouse opening this Father’s Day.

