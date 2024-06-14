Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retro arcade game and classic console bar is set to open in Leeds city centre this summer.

NQ64 has announced it will be opening its first venue in Leeds in the former Manahatta venue on Merrion Street this August.

The Leeds venue has a capacity for 250 people to drink, battle and dance the night away in the heart of the city. It will also boast an outdoor seating area perfect for the warmer months, a private loft space plus more bookable areas throughout the venue.

The brand’s biggest selection of games yet will be available at the new site, with fan favourites like Guitar Hero, Pac-Man and Street Fighter all alongside NQ64 exclusive games like the “Wall Boy” which elevates the iconic game boy to a large screen.

Customers can expect six cocktails, game-themed signature drinks like the Kong Island Iced Tea and the Lemmingade, as well as craft beers, wines, spirits, sodas and non-alcoholic cocktails, with happy-hour offers too.

Matt Robson, co-founder at NQ64, said: “We’ve wanted a site in Leeds for about four years now, so we were buzzing when the space on Merrion Street landed on our table.

“The venue works perfectly for us, with loads of levels and hidden nooks to tuck our games in. We’re always upgrading the offering and new fan favourites like Basketball and an addictive rhythm game - Mai Mai - have been included for Leeds.

“We have enjoyed some great evenings in the city, but now we can host some fun ourselves!”