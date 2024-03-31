Leeds Kirkgate Market and Harewood House named the most popular food markets outside of London
Harewood House, a country home that dates back to the 1700s, was crowned the most popular food market beyond London.
Produced by Capital on Tap, a finance company that allows small UK businesses to access spending and funding, the study gathered the Google search volume for each market as well as the number of TikTok and Instagram posts tagged.
And Harewood House ranked first outside of London, with 40,500 searches per month. It is known for its exhibitions of contemporary art and stunning views from its 100 acres of gardens, Harewood House is one of Leeds’ treasures.
This May Bank Holiday, it will be home to the Great British Food Festival, which will feature artisan stalls, street food, bars, chef demos and live music.
Kirkgate Market also ranked number six, with 14,800 searches per month. It is the largest covered market in Leeds with more than 800 stalls.
Plans to create a new container-style 'food village' at Kirkgate Market were introduced in December 2022 and have been gathering pace. Last week, Leeds City Council revealed the first images of what the site could look like, if plans were approved.
Harewood House, Leeds
St George’s Market, Belfast
Mackie Mayor, Manchester
Baltic Market, Liverpool
Digbeth Dining Club, Birmingham
Kirkgate Market, Leeds
The Dockyard Social, Glasgow
St Nicholas Market, Bristol
Stockbridge Market, Edinburgh
The Forge Market, Glasgow
