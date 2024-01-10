Harewood House Half Marathon: Everything you need to know ahead of the Half Marathon, 10K and 5K runs in Leeds
The historic Leeds estate is set to host a three races this weekend - here's what you need to know.
Wild Deer Events are hosting their first challenges of the year at Leeds' Harewood House, which will see challengers take on three different races.
Now in their fourth year, the Half Marathon returns with a brand new track, along with a separate 5K and 10K race.
New for this year is also that the 10K and 5K have been turned around, meaning there will no longer be a hill near the finish.
After the race, runners will be awarded an event medal. There will also be a choice of merchandise including hats, buffs, socks, bottle and gym bag, a snack and a drink for all runners.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the three races this weekend:
When are the Harewood House Half Marathon, 10K and 5K races?
The three racer will take place at the Harewood estate this Saturday, January 13, with all three races starting at 10am.
There is free parking for all runners at the Harewood Estate.
Entry fees and how to enter the Harewood House Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
Unfortunately entry to the Harewood House Half Marathon closed on January 9.
Harewood House Half Marathon, 10K and 5K routes
All three races starts at the same location, before taking runners on different routes around the estate. You can find detailed route maps for all three races here.
The event is Canicross friendly, and one dog is allowed per runner.