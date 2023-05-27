Harewood House: 10 pictures from a delicious first day at the Great British Food Festival in Leeds
Foodies were in jubilant mood as the Great British Food Festival returned to Harewood House amid glorious weather.
The festival has returned to the 18th century house for the May Bank Holiday Weekend for three days of top chef demonstrations, food vendors, BBQs and local and artisan producers.
The festival also hosts live music, varying cooking competitions and children’s entertainment over the house’s beautiful 1,000 acres.
Check out some of the pictures from the first day of festivities below:
