Harewood House: 10 pictures from a delicious first day at the Great British Food Festival in Leeds

Foodies were in jubilant mood as the Great British Food Festival returned to Harewood House amid glorious weather.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th May 2023, 18:26 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 18:27 BST

The festival has returned to the 18th century house for the May Bank Holiday Weekend for three days of top chef demonstrations, food vendors, BBQs and local and artisan producers.

The festival also hosts live music, varying cooking competitions and children’s entertainment over the house’s beautiful 1,000 acres.

Check out some of the pictures from the first day of festivities below:

The Great British Food Festival returns to Harewood House this Bank Holiday weekend. Pictured is Leo Porritt aged 7 with his brother Jacob aged 4, from Mirfield, cooling down with a frozen Lemonade at the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

1. The Great British Food Festival at Harewood House

The Great British Food Festival returns to Harewood House this Bank Holiday weekend. Pictured is Leo Porritt aged 7 with his brother Jacob aged 4, from Mirfield, cooling down with a frozen Lemonade at the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Chocolates, chutneys, cheeses and chilli are available. Pictured is Dave Bentley with a Fresh Fruit Choc Character.

2. Artisan market

Chocolates, chutneys, cheeses and chilli are available. Pictured is Dave Bentley with a Fresh Fruit Choc Character. Photo: Simon Hulme

Fierce food eating competitions will be taking place throughout the three days.

3. The Man v Food Challenge

Fierce food eating competitions will be taking place throughout the three days. Photo: Simon Hulme

The festival offers plenty to keep kids entertained, including a party workshop, circus, treasure hunt and bouncy castle

4. Kids activities

The festival offers plenty to keep kids entertained, including a party workshop, circus, treasure hunt and bouncy castle Photo: Simon Hulme

