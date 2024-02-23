The list consists of a number of different cuisines including Indian, Japanese and Thai.
1. Poco Sicilian Street Food
Poco Sicilian Street Food has three venues across the city including Kirkstall Road, Lands Lane and Otley Road. This popular street food eatery has a 4.7 stars from 712 Google reviews. A customer at Poco said: "We came here for the arancini. It was probably some of the most delicious street food I’ve ever had. They were perfectly fried. The shop has a huge variety of dishes and dessert and we would love to come back for more." Photo: Mavish Diaries
2. Zaap Thai Street Food
Zaap Thai Street Food, in Grand Arcade, opened in 2015 taking inspiration from a bustling Bangkok market. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,230 Google reviews. A customer at Zaap Thai said: "Everything was great. The food was wonderfully flavourful and well presented, the servers very kind and polite, and the atmosphere had a very Thai street vibe. No wonder it was so crowded! One of the best places in Leeds." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Mowgli Street Food
Mowgli Street Food, located in Boar Lane in Leeds city centre, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,059 Google reviews. A customer at Mowgli said: "The food was good but the best part of the experience was the friendly, speedy service we got. Especially because we were only looking for something quick so we can get on with our day out. Appreciate the service from Zach, he was great. I will definitely be back the next time I'm in Leeds." Photo: James Hardisty
4. Sri Non Thai Street Food
Sri Non Thai Street Food, located in Great George's Street in Leeds city centre, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 224 Google reviews. A customer at Sri Non Thai said: "This is one of the best Thai street food restaurants I have visited with my family. The staff are very welcoming, warm and friendly, the food is wonderful and the place has a lovely vibe. If I lived nearby, this would be my go-to place.
Would definitely visit again!
Thank you to Sri Non for making our visit memorable with your kindness, the amazing food and thai beer!" Photo: Dmitrijs Kolesnikovs
5. Bundobust
Bundobust, located in Mill Hill near Leeds train station, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 3,117 Google reviews. A customer at this Indian street food restaurant said: "Absolutely fantastic! The food was just outstanding, every dish surprising in its own way. I don’t go often to vegetarian restaurants but I was SO glad we did this time. Literally every bite was a little party in your mouth. And the staff was just so nice and easy-going, loved it!!" Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Delhi Wala Food
Delhi Wala Food, located in Bishopgate Street near Leeds train station, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 469 Google reviews. A customer at Delhi Wala Food said: "This was an amazing Indian street food restaurant. The best meal I have had in Leeds! Great, quick service. Every dish we tried was amazing, and nothing we didn’t like. Recommend the vegetarian platter (starter), crispy chilli chicken, korma and tikka masala. They even gave us a free dessert!" Photo: Delhi Wala Food