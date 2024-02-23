3 . Mowgli Street Food

Mowgli Street Food, located in Boar Lane in Leeds city centre, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,059 Google reviews. A customer at Mowgli said: "The food was good but the best part of the experience was the friendly, speedy service we got. Especially because we were only looking for something quick so we can get on with our day out. Appreciate the service from Zach, he was great. I will definitely be back the next time I'm in Leeds." Photo: James Hardisty