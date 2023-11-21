A stunning 17th century period home has newly hit the market in Leeds.
This wonderful Grade ll listed home provides flexible and spacious accommodation throughout and extends to approximately 7200 sqft.
Thought to have been originally constructed circa 1755 by John Carr for Edwin Lascelles, 1st Lord of Harewood to emulate Harewood House which can be seen from within the main residence. The property offers the potential to further enhance and extend and benefits from planning approval which includes part conversion of the adjoining barn to form an independent guest annex.
Newly on the market with Furnell Residential, the home is situated within an idyllic semi-rural position approximately one mile to the south of the historic estate village of Harewood and a similar distance to the west of Wike. Take a look inside...
The home is thought to have been originally constructed circa 1755 by John Carr for Edwin Lascelles. Take a look inside...
This wonderful Grade ll listed home provides flexible and spacious accommodation throughout and extends to approximately 7200 sqft.
An impressive entrance hallway awaits which features a central stone fireplace.
Double doors open through into a separate dining room which offers full height vaulted ceilings which presents exposed beams and trusses.
At the centre of this family home sits a farmhouse style breakfast kitchen which offers a range of solid wall and base units.
Further ground floor accommodation includes a guest WC, alongside a separate family room which again displays exposed timber beams and fireplace.