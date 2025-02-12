A young fitness entrepreneur from Leeds is set to expand her business with the opening of a new gym in Harrogate.

Former Leeds Beckett University student Beth Johnson has invested £250,000 in creating Lift Club, a 3000 sqft state-of-art gym facility, in Thirkill Park, Pannal.

Originally starting the business at Harrogate West Business Park, Killinghall in 2023, Beth was keen to find a larger space where she could expand her portfolio of classes and create a more diverse offering.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Shadwell, Leeds, has a degree in Sports Nutrition and studied Sport & Exercise Science at York College.

Beth said: “I wanted to provide an environment for total social health and wellbeing, I truly believe that by building a functional fitness base, we can lock in our future health.

“I set out to create a community where everyone can feel comfortable, achieve the fitness they want as well as enjoy a place to meet and relax.”

Beth not only owns and manages the gym but has eight years of personal training under her belt and numerous vocational qualifications.

The main gym area at Lift Club houses an impressive range of equipment for both class and individual use. Beth and her team will offer a personal service with guidance for newbies and provide one to one support within the shield of a group environment.

Upstairs there will be a six-bed Reformer Pilates room and a relax and recovery area complete with sauna and ice bath – a first for a Harrogate gym. In addition, the gym has a refuelling station and a range of Lift Club branded gym wear.

Lift Club will officially open Monday, February 17 with a pre-opening taster day on Saturday, February 15 offering free classes, health shakes, advice and information.