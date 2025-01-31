Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opening date has been set for a new PureGym in Leeds.

The UK’s largest gym operator, will be opening its brand-new gym in Guiseley at 12pm on Friday, February 28.

Located on Westside Retail Park, near to Asda Living and TK Maxx, the c. 10, 500 sq. ft. gym will provide members with everything they need to support their fitness journeys and boost their overall wellbeing.

Stock images of a PureGym

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in West Yorkshire, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Guiseley.

“Our newest club will provide members with access to low-cost, high-quality fitness facilities to help them smash their workouts and leave feeling their best. We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Guiseley.”

The brand-new gym will offer residents a top-quality workout space to support their mental and physical health, while creating nine new jobs in the health and fitness sector.

PureGym Guiseley will offer members hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment including functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio - plus a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price.