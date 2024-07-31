Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds leisure centre has completed a major overhaul of its gym and swimming pool.

Rothwell Leisure Centre’s gym has been completely refurbished, with new flooring, decor and branding being put in place.

Leeds City Council has also invested in new state-of-the-art equipment for the facility, including the latest cardiovascular and resistance machines.

Other improvements include a new free-weights area and an enhanced space for gym-based fitness classes.

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, visited the new look gym recently. | LCC

Councillor Salma Arif said: “We’re determined to deliver the kind of top-quality sports and fitness facilities that give people in Leeds the means and motivation to keep active.

“The impressive changes at Rothwell Leisure Centre are a great example of the city-wide work the council is doing to achieve that aim.

“By improving customer experience and satisfaction, it is our hope that usage of the centre will increase and the health of the local population will benefit as a result.”

The revamp complements other recent changes at Rothwell, most notably a full refurbishment of its large and small swimming pools.

This work saw the pools relined and poolside areas resurfaced, with extensive redecoration also being carried out and LED lighting installed.

Similar work last summer at council leisure centres in Armley, Morley and Wetherby were followed by an increase in gym usage at those three sites.

