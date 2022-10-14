News you can trust since 1890
Mr Moustache Lounge Oakwood: Look inside the new Leeds shisha bar that serves Turkish breakfasts

A new shisha lounge and cafe has opened in Leeds, serving Turkish and Iranian breakfasts.

By Abbey Maclure
5 minutes ago

Mr Moustache Lounge is now open in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, in the site of the former Mykonos restaurant.

Take a look inside...

1. Mr Moustache Lounge

Mr Moustache Lounge is now open in Roundhay Road, Oakwood

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Mr Moustache Lounge

The lounge is a family-run business that offers premium shisha, as well as Persian food.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Mr Moustache Lounge

Mr Moustache Lounge manager Sany said customers have flooded through the doors since it opened around a month ago, and have praised the customer service.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Mr Moustache Lounge

The lounge serves Turkish and Iranian breakfasts, coffee and dinner.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

