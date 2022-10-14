Mr Moustache Lounge is now open in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, in the site of the former Mykonos restaurant.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The lounge is a family-run business that offers premium shisha, as well as Persian food.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Mr Moustache Lounge manager Sany said customers have flooded through the doors since it opened around a month ago, and have praised the customer service.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The lounge serves Turkish and Iranian breakfasts, coffee and dinner.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe