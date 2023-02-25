The Oakwood shop on Roundhay Road has been closed since New Year’s Eve for a renovation, with customers directed to the nearest sites in the Merrion Centre and Crown Point retail park. A sign has now gone up outside the store, announcing that the shop will reopen on Thursday March 2.

The site is the retailer’s only shop in north Leeds and one customer has even set up a grand opening event on Facebook ahead of its return. The organiser said: “We'll have survived without home bargains for two months. Welcome back old friend.”

Home Bargains sells a variety of homewares, toiletries, electronics and toys at discounted prices. Last autumn, controversial plans to build townhouses in the disused car park behind the Oakwood branch were approved, despite 25 local people objecting to the plans, with some claiming the homes would be “overbearing” for neighbours.