News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

SALT Oakwood: First look at new Leeds bar serving Big Buns at former Stew and Oyster site

Award-winning chain SALT is opening a bar in Oakwood.

By Abbey Maclure
5 minutes ago

Located in Roundhay Road, in the site of the former Stew and Oyster, the bar will serve craft beer and cocktails on tap, plus burgers from Big Buns.

The bar is SALT’s eight taproom and officially opens on Friday. Take a look inside...

1. SALT Oakwood

Award-winning chain SALT is opening a new bar in Oakwood

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. SALT Oakwood

It will serve four cask ales and seven craft beers, including the popular Jute Session IPA, new refreshing pale ale Loom and crisp YON Lager

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. SALT Oakwood

SALT's cocktail creations available on tap, with eight classic cocktails made with all-natural ingredients

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. SALT Oakwood

SALT founder Jamie Lawson said: “Given the resurgence we’ve seen in Oakwood as the place to go in north Leeds, taking SALT there was a no-brainer.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
LeedsOakwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 3