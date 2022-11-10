Located in Roundhay Road, in the site of the former Stew and Oyster, the bar will serve craft beer and cocktails on tap, plus burgers from Big Buns.
The bar is SALT’s eight taproom and officially opens on Friday. Take a look inside...
It will serve four cask ales and seven craft beers, including the popular Jute Session IPA, new refreshing pale ale Loom and crisp YON Lager
SALT's cocktail creations available on tap, with eight classic cocktails made with all-natural ingredients
SALT founder Jamie Lawson said: “Given the resurgence we’ve seen in Oakwood as the place to go in north Leeds, taking SALT there was a no-brainer.
