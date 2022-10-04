Organisers have now revealed on social media that The Pantry will open its doors on Roundhay Road in Oakwood this year.

Leeds-based catering company Blue Pepper Catering announced The Pantry as their "newest addition" on their Instagram page.

The venue will be a "haven full of local suppliers, fresh veg and cool things", as well as a place to eat in for lunch or take away, according to the catering firm.

The front of The Pantry, a new cafe and grocery shop set to open on Roundhay Road in Oakwood, Leeds.

It is opening in space previously occupied by Oscada, a cafe that closed its doors in Oakwood earlier this year.

It had been set up by former Leeds Rhinos players Liam Sutcliffe and Dom Crosby in 2021.

Announcing the arrival of The Pantry, Blue Pepper Catering said in their post on Instagram: "Hello Oakwood!

"A little snapshot of our newest addition. A little haven full of local suppliers, fresh veg & cool things. Plus delicious lunch to grab and go or sit with us if you have time."

The post said a new personal page for The Pantry was "coming soon".

The venue has already had its new sign and frontage installed with The Pantry emblazoned across the top against a light blue background.

It is the latest new addition heading to Oakwood's buzzing independent business scene, after new shisha lounge Mr Moustache opened last month.

And the team behind The Brunswick pub has revealed plans to open a new bar on Roundhay Road in the former Johnston’s dry cleaners building.