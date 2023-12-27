A popular Japanese restaurant in the heart of Leeds has announced its closure.

Issho, a contemporary restaurant located in Victoria Leeds, has announced its permanent closure via its website.

The restaurant, meaning ‘together’ in Japanese, opened in 2017 and was known for its rooftop terrace that overlooked the city centre. It also served Japanese-inspired cocktails, sake and whiskey.

Japanese restaurant Issho, located in Victoria Gate, has announced its permanent closure. Photo: Issho

“Please note that Issho has now permanently closed, however, we would be delighted to welcome you at one of our sister restaurants. To explore the full D&D London collection, please see here.

“Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you soon. Best wishes, the Issho Team.”

The restaurant is listed as permanently closed on Google while its social media channels are no longer active.

This is the second restaurant in Leeds owned by restaurant group D&D to announce closure this year – New York-style bar and grill East 59th announced its sudden closure back in January.