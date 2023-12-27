Issho Leeds: Popular Japanese restaurant in Victoria Gate with rooftop terrace announces permanent closure
Issho, a contemporary restaurant located in Victoria Leeds, has announced its permanent closure via its website.
The restaurant, meaning ‘together’ in Japanese, opened in 2017 and was known for its rooftop terrace that overlooked the city centre. It also served Japanese-inspired cocktails, sake and whiskey.
The website states: “Dear friends,
“Please note that Issho has now permanently closed, however, we would be delighted to welcome you at one of our sister restaurants. To explore the full D&D London collection, please see here.
“Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you soon. Best wishes, the Issho Team.”
The restaurant is listed as permanently closed on Google while its social media channels are no longer active.
This is the second restaurant in Leeds owned by restaurant group D&D to announce closure this year – New York-style bar and grill East 59th announced its sudden closure back in January.
Ikaro, a fine dining restaurant serving seafood, has taken over the former East 59th premise and the new restaurant is due to open in 2024.