East 59th, located on the third floor of Victoria Gate, announced its shock closure today (5 January) after a series of economic challenges left the bar and restaurant unable to remain open.

A statement issued by D&D London, the restaurant group that owns East 59th, said: “East 59th is a great space and has developed a popular bar and rooftop dining scene since we opened the restaurant five years ago. But with the current economic challenges including spiralling utility, food and beverage costs and the unstable labour market we have sadly, after much consideration, decided to cease trading in this restaurant.

“D&D London intend to look after the restaurants’ greatly valued staff and management and wherever possible will seek to offer exciting positions in our other venues. D&D restaurants, however, continue to trade well and have had a very positive December despite the ongoing industrial disputes effecting transport.”