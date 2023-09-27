A new high-end restaurant is set to open in Leeds this autumn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ikaro, a seafood, grill and champagne bar, has recently opened its first restaurant in Manchester – and its second venue will arrive in Leeds in November.

The restaurant is taking over the former East 59th premises in Victoria Gate’s rooftop restaurant level, after the New-York style bar and grill closed down suddenly earlier this year. Ikaro promises a classy late-night offering, and is expected to open until midnight for drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s one of seven new arrivals in the Victoria Leeds shopping district this autumn. Joining the new restaurant will be Mediterranean bakery and patisserie brand Le Blé – described as perfect for “Instagrammable brunching”. It’s known for its carefully-curated coffee art and freshly baked Mediterranean-inspired goods, from desserts and sandwiches to cakes and croissants.

The new high-end seafood and grill restaurant, Ikaro, is taking over the former East 59th venue (pictured) in Victoria Gate (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Much-loved London jewellery brand Monica Vinader will also open in the Victoria Quarter this autumn, located in a prime spot on Briggate. It will be the brand’s first full-price standalone boutique outside of London.

Italian brasserie brand Caffe Concerto will bring a stylish restaurant and fine-food experience to the city. Leeds is the brand’s second location to open outside of London and will be positioned within Victoria Gate with outdoor seating onto Harewood Street.

Online lingerie, nightwear and beachwear specialist Pour Moi will open its first brick-and-mortar store in Victoria Gate, promising luxurious and supportive garments in a large range of sizes that add a touch of glamour to customers’ lingerie collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Environmentally conscious eyewear courtesy of Ace and Tate can now be found on King Edward St, following the opening of its new Leeds store in Victoria Quarter. Its pieces are esigned in-house by a team in Amsterdam.

There are seven new arrivals to the Victoria Leeds shopping district this autumn (Photo by Bevan Cockerill)

The seventh new arrival is eco-conscious and award-winning tea company Bird & Blend Tea Co, which opened its Leeds store this month, bringing a range of more than 100 blends to the Victoria Quarter.

The new brands will sit alongside more than 85 other household names who already call Victoria Leeds home, including the newly-opened Phase Eight, Whistles, The Whisky Shop, Jimmy Fairly and Townhouse Nails, and household names such as Harvey Nichols, Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton, John Lewis, Jo Malone, COS and Molton Brown.

Jo Coburn, the shopping district’s senior general manager, said: “Victoria Leeds continues to buck the trend in the retail space by welcoming yet another wave of fantastic new brands to our beautiful arcades. It’s where premium brands and those with something special to offer find their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really broadening what we have to offer our visitors. As well as great shopping, you can truly spend a whole day here dining, people watching, engaging with friends and family in games and entertainment, as well as attending to your own self care with an abundance of beauty services and a specialist yoga studio.