These photos turn back the clock more than seven decades to showcase life around Moortown in the 1930s.
The wonderful images focus mainly on the Corner House on Harrogate Road, a building which housed a ballroom while other facilities included a lounge, squash court and cafe. Other landmarks featured include the Kingsway Cinema and Moortown Council School. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Moortown in the 1930s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Kingsway Cinema pictured in August 1937. It was built in the grounds of Allerton Lodge, a large house off Harrogate Road. It seated 1,150 people with car parking available for 150 cars and opened on 28 June 1937 showing 'Head Over Heels' with Jessie Matthews. It boasted of having 'Mirrorphonic' sound. The cinema closed in August 1958. After conversion it re-opened as the New Vilna synagogue on 6th September 1959. After the synagogue was vacated due to a move elsewhere, the building was destroyed by fire and had to be demolished. Beechwood Court, a complex of flats was built on the site. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Moortown Parade on Harrogate Road pictured in June 1935. On the left is Allerton Grove, then moving to the right number 392a Hairdresser, next 392 Arthur Ward pork butcher, 390 is being fitted out as a branch of Barclays Bank, 388 premises of Winifred Sparling, outfitters. A notice above the door states that the shop stocks items in the colours for Roundhay School Uniform. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Corner House from Harrogate Road in September 1936. A sign for Craven A cigarettes has been crossed, also one towards the left. There is a board advertising afternoon tea in the cafe, which has part of the corner House facilities Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net