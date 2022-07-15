This Sunday is World Ice Cream Day, with plenty of shops in Leeds dishing out delicious flavours for the occasion.

Here are five of the best ice cream shops in Leeds according to reviews left on Google.

The Milk Churn is a wonderful little cafe serving classic gelato style ice cream using milk and cream direct from their own farm.

Amorino

Victoria, Leeds LS2 7HY

Located in the luxurious Victoria Quarter, Amorino is a beautiful Italian ice cream and coffee stall serving authentic gelato in a variety of flavours.

From their signature gelato flower to a crisp macaroon, there is something for everyone to indulge in at Amorino.

A hidden gem just off Brudenell Road, Afterz is ideal for a late night snack of indulgent ice cream and freshly-made biscuits.

Customers said: "This place is a hidden gem. Came across it on the off chance as I was just walking through Victoria gate. The ice cream is simply scrumptious, the best I've had in a very long time."

Ice Scoop Gelato

43-45 Station Rd, Cross Gates, Leeds LS15 5DT

Ice Scoop Gelato offers a range of delights at a cheap and cheerful price, from rich ice creams to tasty waffles and cakes.

With a cozy sit-in area for catching up with friends over a homemade dessert or two, Icestone Gelato has quickly made itself known as one of the best city centre ice cream shops.

One of the more varied on the list, Ice Scoop has all the traditional ice cream flavours as well as more unusual flavours like bubblegum, ferrero rocher and oreo.

Customers said: "I was overwhelmed with the variety of flavors offered by the kind owner himself. From Oreo, Ferrero Rocher to coffee, bubblegum, salted caramel and fruity flavors, I loved them all!"

The Milk Churn

Beech Grove Farm, Wetherby Rd, Scarcroft, Leeds LS14 3HQ

With a playground outside and a sitting area for adults to kick back and enjoy the sunshine, this spot has everything needed for a weekend treat.

Customers said: "Our first time visiting today and we will definitely be back! Delicious ice cream, great play area and friendly staff. What more could you want?"

Hyde Park Tea Room (Afterz)

63 Queen's Rd, Leeds LS6 1HY

A hidden gem just off Brudenell Road, Afterz is ideal for a late night snack of indulgent ice cream and freshly-made biscuits.

With a range of treats to try and prices that could rival most dessert shops in Leeds, why not grab two scoops instead of one?

Customers said: "Tried two chocolate bar milkshakes from here and they were amazing! Nice and thick, no need for lots of random bits just done properly."

Icestone Gelato

St Johns Centre, Albion St, Leeds LS2 8LQ

With a cozy sit-in area for catching up with friends over a homemade dessert or two, Icestone Gelato has quickly made itself known as one of the best city centre ice cream shops.

From waffles, crepes and cookie dough to gelato and sorbet in a never-ending list of flavours, this is one to visit sooner rather than later.