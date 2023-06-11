Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The best places to get an ice cream in Leeds according to the people who live here

With the hot weather set to continue, we have gathered all the suggestions from readers and compiled a mouth-watering list of the best places to indulge in the city.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds is known for its vibrant food scene, so it is no wonder that the Yorkshire Evening Post was inundated with answers when we asked readers for the best spots to pick up an ice cream.

From posh cafes to traditional parlours, these vendors have a space in the hearts of ice cream lovers across the city. Here are some of your suggestions –

A list about ice cream in Leeds would not be complete without a mention for Northern Bloc, the city-based manufacturer, in Castleton Close. Its stockists include Waitrose, the Co-op and Ocado, so it can be picked up all over the city and enjoyed under the warm sun.

A list about ice cream in Leeds would not be complete without a mention for Northern Bloc, the city-based manufacturer, in Castleton Close. Its stockists include Waitrose, the Co-op and Ocado, so it can be picked up all over the city and enjoyed under the warm sun. Photo: James Hardisty

Marples, in Town Street, Horsforth, was one of the suggestions when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked where the best ice cream in Leeds can be found. The quaint cafe also sells sweets, chocolate and gifts.

Marples, in Town Street, Horsforth, was one of the suggestions when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked where the best ice cream in Leeds can be found. The quaint cafe also sells sweets, chocolate and gifts. Photo: Steve Riding

The Milk Churn, in Wetherby Road, Scarcroft, was another popular suggestion. Based on a working dairy farm, it is home to some of the freshest and most delicious ice cream in the county as it is made in the classic gelato style using milk and cream.

The Milk Churn, in Wetherby Road, Scarcroft, was another popular suggestion. Based on a working dairy farm, it is home to some of the freshest and most delicious ice cream in the county as it is made in the classic gelato style using milk and cream. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Harpreet Kaur, who won the most recent series of popular reality show The Apprentice, owns one of the hotspots for the cold treat in Leeds. Oh So Yum, in the White Rose Shopping Centre, serves up some delicious ice cream.

Harpreet Kaur, who won the most recent series of popular reality show The Apprentice, owns one of the hotspots for the cold treat in Leeds. Oh So Yum, in the White Rose Shopping Centre, serves up some delicious ice cream. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

