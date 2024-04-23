Danny Malin: 'Clubbing in Leeds isn't dead, it's just changed and local businesses need your support'

With the sad closure of iconic live music venues, local radio shows being scrapped and another Leeds nightclub, Wire, announcing its closure last week, what is the future of our local music scene? 

A lot of people don’t know that I’m a director of LDC Radio, a community radio station which broadcasts across West Yorkshire. While people’s going out and spending habits have changed since the pandemic which is hitting nighttime venues hard, there’s still a huge demand and need to celebrate music locally. 

Some of my formative years were spent in nightclubs such as Hedonist, Regents Palace and Pharaohs in Barnsley. That’s not forgetting Tivolis in Rotherham and the legendary Batley Frontier where some of the best musical acts of all time have played. 

Wire, on Call Lane, Leeds, announced its permanent closure last week. Photo: James HardistyWire, on Call Lane, Leeds, announced its permanent closure last week. Photo: James Hardisty
We easily forget a good day at work but not a good night out because we’re making memories when we listen and dance to music. 

It’s worth the effort supporting and listening to local talent. All the acts we hear and see may not be our cup of tea but when we uncover hidden talent it is worth the search. 

Just like the fact we need to push ourselves to not just eat out at chain restaurants simply because the food is predictable, it’s always worth testing independents, to find that hidden gem.  

That’s the very reason LDC Radio was set up to showcase the best independent music, giving up and coming DJs and musicians a platform and chance to perform at community events they organise. 

We like to keep it local, broadcasting across West Yorkshire and shining a light on DJs and musical talent in our area. Other than that, our station, social media and events are platforms for talent of all ages and backgrounds. 

While I don’t go ‘out out’ much anymore, when I do it’s to places which tend to be a random mix of people all with a shared love of grub, music and supporting local. I enjoy supporting smaller venues like Habbibi, Fibre and my all time favourite is our LDC Presents nights at Beaverworks with our next one on May 18.

Whether you can support our local radio station by listening, follow us @ldcradio or attending an event. Now’s the time to show your love for local talent, businesses and venues. Clubbing isn’t dead, it’s just changed. 

