Wire, Leeds: Nightclub announces closure after 18 years due to 'cost of living crisis and immense pressure'
Writing on Instagram, the owners of the Call Lane venue said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of Wire on Sunday June 2.
"Since re-opening after the pandemic, the UK nightlife industry has been under immense pressure which we have not been immune to. The cost of living crisis and changing lifestyle choices coinciding with other looming commercial challenges unique to the venue have gradually led to the unavoidable outcome that the club can no longer continue as a viable business.
"We are grateful for the past 18 years and our mission to create an underground electronic music venue dedicated to drum and bass, house and techno that Leeds could be proud of has been well and truly achieved."
The owners went on to thank the DJs, promoters and staff they have worked with since 2006, when the venue opened in the former Think Tank basement unit.
