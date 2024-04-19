Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Writing on Instagram, the owners of the Call Lane venue said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of Wire on Sunday June 2.

"Since re-opening after the pandemic, the UK nightlife industry has been under immense pressure which we have not been immune to. The cost of living crisis and changing lifestyle choices coinciding with other looming commercial challenges unique to the venue have gradually led to the unavoidable outcome that the club can no longer continue as a viable business.

Wire's entrance on Call Lane, Leeds

"We are grateful for the past 18 years and our mission to create an underground electronic music venue dedicated to drum and bass, house and techno that Leeds could be proud of has been well and truly achieved."