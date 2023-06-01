They are the top spots and hidden gems dotted all over Leeds.
The Grey Heron is designed to be submerged and then reappear as the river level changes on the waterside by The Calls. Have you spotted it? Photo: YPN
The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills. Photo: YPN
Adel's York Gate garden packs quite a punch for its one acre proportions. It never fails to intrigue its visitors with its fourteen garden rooms, linked by a series of clever vistas. Photo: Simon Hulme
Penny Pocket Park is an easily missable spot on Kirkgate. In 1912 part of the park became the responsibility of the Thomas Wade Trust, who since 1530 have worked to ensure the provision of open spaces to the people of Leeds. It's a great spot to sit back and enjoy the view of neighbouring Leeds Minster. Photo: YPN