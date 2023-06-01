Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 hidden gems and beauty spots in Leeds that you’ve never heard of

They are the top spots and hidden gems dotted all over Leeds.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Each offers peace and tranquility away from the usual spots which can get overcrowded. Others you may have driven or walked right past without realising they are hiding in plain sight. READ MORE: 10 of the oldest buildings in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Grey Heron is designed to be submerged and then reappear as the river level changes on the waterside by The Calls. Have you spotted it?

1. Hidden gems

The Grey Heron is designed to be submerged and then reappear as the river level changes on the waterside by The Calls. Have you spotted it? Photo: YPN

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills.

2. Hidden gems

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills. Photo: YPN

Adel's York Gate garden packs quite a punch for its one acre proportions. It never fails to intrigue its visitors with its fourteen garden rooms, linked by a series of clever vistas.

3. Hidden gems

Adel's York Gate garden packs quite a punch for its one acre proportions. It never fails to intrigue its visitors with its fourteen garden rooms, linked by a series of clever vistas. Photo: Simon Hulme

Penny Pocket Park is an easily missable spot on Kirkgate. In 1912 part of the park became the responsibility of the Thomas Wade Trust, who since 1530 have worked to ensure the provision of open spaces to the people of Leeds. It's a great spot to sit back and enjoy the view of neighbouring Leeds Minster.

4. Hidden gems

Penny Pocket Park is an easily missable spot on Kirkgate. In 1912 part of the park became the responsibility of the Thomas Wade Trust, who since 1530 have worked to ensure the provision of open spaces to the people of Leeds. It's a great spot to sit back and enjoy the view of neighbouring Leeds Minster. Photo: YPN

