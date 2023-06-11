Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The nine best venues to watch live music in Leeds as voted for by the people who live here

Leeds is not short on great places to go and watch live music.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

The city has played host to its fair share of iconic gigs over the years, from The Who’s live show at Leeds University in 1970 to the mammoth concerts at Roundhay Park from the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen.

Leeds remains an essential stop-off for touring acts both upcoming and established and is known for its feverish crowds and terrific venues.

We asked our readers what their favourite venues in the city were and have collected their answers in the gallery below:

There's no shortage of choice when looking for somewhere to watch live music in Leeds

1. Leeds venues

There's no shortage of choice when looking for somewhere to watch live music in Leeds Photo: National World

Where else could we start? The Brudenell Social Club has become legendary on the local music scene and has been the recipient of many an award, with it being crowned the Grassroots Music Venue of the Year most recently. It was the most selected venue by our readers, with

2. Brudenell Social Club

Where else could we start? The Brudenell Social Club has become legendary on the local music scene and has been the recipient of many an award, with it being crowned the Grassroots Music Venue of the Year most recently. It was the most selected venue by our readers, with Photo: Steve Riding

The Wardrobe on St Peter's Square, which hosts live music, comedy sets and club nights, was another favourite among our readers, with Louise Pearson saying it is "awesome".

3. The Wardrobe

The Wardrobe on St Peter's Square, which hosts live music, comedy sets and club nights, was another favourite among our readers, with Louise Pearson saying it is "awesome". Photo: anthony longstaff

The First Direct Arena, which has attracted the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Prince and Elton John since it opened 10 years ago, split opinion among the readership, with a couple saying it was "shocking" and plenty of others praising it. One of those was Neil Chapman, who found it was "way ahead of lots of arenas".

4. First Direct Arena

The First Direct Arena, which has attracted the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Prince and Elton John since it opened 10 years ago, split opinion among the readership, with a couple saying it was "shocking" and plenty of others praising it. One of those was Neil Chapman, who found it was "way ahead of lots of arenas". Photo: Simon Hulme

