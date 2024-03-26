Papa Johns Meanwood: Takeaway pizza chain announces closure of 43 restaurants including one in Leeds
Papa Johns have confirmed the locations of 43 restaurants in the UK which will shut shortly - including one in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The American pizza chain, which operates four restaurants in Leeds, said earlier this year that it planned to shut a number of "underperforming" restaurants.
On Tuesday (March 26) it revealed that a total of 43 restaurants will close by mid-May following a consultation process.
Amongst the closing restaurants is Papa Johns on the Becketts in Meanwood, along with restaurants in Harrogate, Doncaster and Rotherham.
The exact closing dates of the restaurants are yet to be announced.
Full list of Papa Johns closing by mid-May:
- Barnsley, South Yorkshire
- Bebington, Merseyside
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Bromley, Greater London
- Coulsdon, Greater London
- Cricklewood, Greater London
- Darlington, County Durham
- Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Durham, County Durham
- East Dulwich, Greater London
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Hailsham, East Sussex
- Harringay, Greater London
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Hendon, Greater London
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
- Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Mottingham, Greater London
- Northwood Hills, Greater London
- Peacehaven, East Sussex
- Peckham, Greater London
- Penge, Greater London
- Putney, Greater London
- Redhill, Surrey
- Rochdale, Greater Manchester
- Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Ruislip, Greater London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
- Sittingbourne, Kent
- Southport, Merseyside
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stoke Newington, Greater London
- Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Upminster, Greater London
- Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
- Whitton, Greater London
- Wimbledon, Greater London
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.