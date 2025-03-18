An American fried chicken restaurant has confirmed the opening date of its new Leeds city centre site.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popeyes has announced that it will be opening its latest restaurant, on Commercial Street in Leeds city centre, from 11am on Friday, April 4.

The new flagship site will be the brand’s sixth location in West Yorkshire and follows the success of its delivery kitchen, which has been operating in Leeds since May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popeyes has announced that it will be opening on Commercial Street in Leeds city centre, from 11am on Friday, April 4. | Popeyes®

To celebrate the opening, the first three people in the queue on launch day will win the ultimate prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for a full year. Plus, the first 100 customers will be treated to a free Chicken Sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merchandise.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re excited to confirm that our highly anticipated Leeds restaurant will officially open its doors on Friday, April 4.

“Following the success of our existing five locations across West Yorkshire, bringing Popeyes to Leeds city centre has been a top priority for us, and we’re confident that this launch will be just as popular.”

Fried chicken fans in Leeds will be able to dine in or takeaway from the new restaurant and get their hands on the full Popeyes menu, including fan-favourites like the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps in Classic, Spicy, and BBQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand-new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range will also be available from opening day, featuring bold, New Orleans-inspired flavours: cheesy Garlic Parm, bold BBQ, and spicy Buffalo. Each portion of the Saucin’ range features a ‘whole lotta sauce’ smothered over its iconic spicy Hot Wings or all-new boneless chicken breast pieces.

Located at 5-6 Commercial Street, Leeds, LS1 6AL, the new restaurant will bring 80 new jobs to the local area. Plans include 66 seats spanning three floors, self-service kiosks and collection points for orders made online.