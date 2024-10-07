Popeyes Gildersome: American chain announces Leeds site opening three weeks after new Wakefield restaurant
On October 7, Popeyes opened its latest drive-thru restaurant in Snowhill Retail Park in Wakefield, with over 100 customers queuing up to be the first to try its fried chicken meals.
But the restaurant will not be Yorkshire's newest for long, as it will be joined by a brand-new drive-thru in Gildersome in south Leeds in just a few weeks time.
The Gildersome branch is the fifth to open in Yorkshire and joins the delivery-only kitchen which has served Leeds since May 2024.
Opening on Monday, October 28, the new site will replicate the Wakefield grand opening, offering free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year to the first three people queueing both by foot and in cars.
Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive a free Chicken Sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merchandise.
Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Seeing chicken fans in Wakefield queue round the block for our Chicken Sandwich and supporting our fourth Drive-Thru in Yorkshire has been brilliant!
"The region continues to be a key target for our exciting growth plans and we can’t wait to see everyone on October 28 for the Gildersome launch.”
