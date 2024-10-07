Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American fast food chain has revealed the location of its second restaurant opening in West Yorkshire in October.

On October 7, Popeyes opened its latest drive-thru restaurant in Snowhill Retail Park in Wakefield, with over 100 customers queuing up to be the first to try its fried chicken meals.

But the restaurant will not be Yorkshire's newest for long, as it will be joined by a brand-new drive-thru in Gildersome in south Leeds in just a few weeks time.

The new site will open just three weeks after the grand opening on Popeyes in Wakefield. | Popeyes UK

The Gildersome branch is the fifth to open in Yorkshire and joins the delivery-only kitchen which has served Leeds since May 2024.

Opening on Monday, October 28, the new site will replicate the Wakefield grand opening, offering free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year to the first three people queueing both by foot and in cars.

Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive a free Chicken Sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merchandise.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Seeing chicken fans in Wakefield queue round the block for our Chicken Sandwich and supporting our fourth Drive-Thru in Yorkshire has been brilliant!

"The region continues to be a key target for our exciting growth plans and we can’t wait to see everyone on October 28 for the Gildersome launch.”