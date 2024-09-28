Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An all-new American fried chicken drive-thru restaurant is set to open at a West Yorkshire retail park in October.

Popeyes is set to bring its Southern hospitality to Snowhill Retail Park in Wakefield as it prepares to open its 58th restaurant in the UK next month.

Bringing a taste of Louisiana to West Yorkshire on Monday, October 7, the restaurant will serve its "shatter crunch" fried chicken and popular meals such as the Popeye Chicken Sandwich and Original Southern Biscuits and Gravy.

The restaurant will also be serving up its breakfast menu, kicking off on October 8. The breakfast menu includes British breakfast classics with a "New Orleans twist", such as the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns, and Nutella-dipped buttermilk biscuits, served from 8am to 11am every day.

It comes just months after Popeyes launched a delivery-only kitchen in Leeds as part of its expansion across the UK.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Following the success of our existing Popeyes sites across Yorkshire, we’re really looking forward to opening our newest restaurant at Snowhill Retail Park.

“This will mark our fourth restaurant in the region, and we’re ready to bring a taste of New Orleans to Wakefield.”