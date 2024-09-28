Popeyes Wakefield: All-new American chicken restaurant announces opening date for new drive-thru restaurant

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An all-new American fried chicken drive-thru restaurant is set to open at a West Yorkshire retail park in October.

Popeyes is set to bring its Southern hospitality to Snowhill Retail Park in Wakefield as it prepares to open its 58th restaurant in the UK next month.

Bringing a taste of Louisiana to West Yorkshire on Monday, October 7, the restaurant will serve its "shatter crunch" fried chicken and popular meals such as the Popeye Chicken Sandwich and Original Southern Biscuits and Gravy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Popeyes will open an all-new drive-thru restaurant in Wakefield on October 7.Popeyes will open an all-new drive-thru restaurant in Wakefield on October 7.
Popeyes will open an all-new drive-thru restaurant in Wakefield on October 7. | Popeyes UK

The restaurant will also be serving up its breakfast menu, kicking off on October 8. The breakfast menu includes British breakfast classics with a "New Orleans twist", such as the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns, and Nutella-dipped buttermilk biscuits, served from 8am to 11am every day.

It comes just months after Popeyes launched a delivery-only kitchen in Leeds as part of its expansion across the UK.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Following the success of our existing Popeyes sites across Yorkshire, we’re really looking forward to opening our newest restaurant at Snowhill Retail Park.

“This will mark our fourth restaurant in the region, and we’re ready to bring a taste of New Orleans to Wakefield.”

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:WakefieldAmericanWest YorkshireRestaurantHospitalityYorkshireFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.