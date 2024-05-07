Popeyes Leeds: Louisiana fried chicken chain opening first kitchen in the city tomorrow
Your YEP reported how Popeyes UK, the home of Louisiana chicken, announced that it will be opening a delivery kitchen in Leeds.
The fast food chain’s famous fried chicken will be available for delivery throughout the city centre from Wednesday, May 8.
And to celebrate its arrival in Leeds, Popeyes is showcasing its infamous New Orleans hospitality by giving three lucky people the ultimate prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year.
To win the coveted prize, chicken lovers will need to be the first to place an order from 10:30am tomorrow (May 8) from either UberEats, Just Eat or directly through Popeyes® website. To win, all you need to do is check your order for an orange ticket announcing you as a winner and follow the instructions.
And that’s not all. Ahead of the launch, Popeyes is also giving away 100 free Chicken Sandwiches to randomly selected winners when they sign up via: https://popeyesuk.com/leeds-delivery-kitchen
