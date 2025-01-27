Popeyes: New Chicken restaurant to open in Leeds city centre
Popeyes is to open a new restaurant on Commercial Street in a move which the firm claims will create 80 new jobs for city folk.
The new flagship site follows the success of its delivery kitchen in the city, which has been operating since May 2024.
Customers will be able to dine in or takeaway from the new restaurant, and enjoy a taste of the full Popeyes menu, including fan-favourites like the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps in Classic, Spicy, and BBQ.
Each piece of chicken is marinated for 12 hours on-site in its signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered to deliver that world-famous ‘shatter crunch,’ complemented by tasty extras like Biscuits and Cajun Gravy.
The new restaurant will the brand’s seventh location in Yorkshire and second in Leeds with the Gildersome restaurant and drive-thru opening late last year.
Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK chief executive officer, said: "2025 is set to be another incredibly exciting year for Popeyes, including the launch of a flagship store in Leeds city centre later this year. Our mission has always been to bring our New Orleans spirit to new locations across the UK, and we look forward to sharing more details of this special opening soon."
