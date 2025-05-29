A fan-favourite Japanese restaurant is set to reopen in Leeds city centre this summer following its closure at the beginning of the year.

Fuji Hiro, located at The Merrion Centre, will reopen under new management next month with a fresh look, a refined menu and a renewed focus on what made it special in the first place.

The city’s original Japanese restaurant, Fuji Hiro originally opened in 1997 and amassed a cult following for nearly three decades thanks to its no-nonsense approach to authentic Japanese cooking.

Customers were left devastated by news of its closure in January 2025, but the popular city centre hotspot is now set for a new lease of life following new investment from Leeds-born entrepreneur, James Douglas.

He said: “Fuji Hiro has held a special place in the hearts of Leeds locals for decades. I’ve been a fan since it first opened its doors in 1997, so to now take the reins and help write its next chapter is a real honour.

“We didn’t want to lose what made Fuji Hiro special, so we’ve kept as much of the original feel as possible. We’ve taken things right back to where it all started with a stripped-back menu of the core dishes it is famous for, such as ramen, noodles, gyoza and katsu.

“Fuji Hiro was always lauded for being a hidden gem, but restaurants don’t survive without regulars. I am bringing Fuji Hiro back because I loved it enough to want to help give it one more shot. But the truth is, most independents don’t get that second chance. If you want your favourite spots to stick around, don’t just talk about them, go and eat there”

Douglas, co-founder of restaurant chain Red’s True Barbecue, has acquired the lease for the restaurant and will be working closely with members of the original kitchen team to revive the delicious flavours and culinary heritage that made Fuji Hiro one of the city’s best-loved restaurants.

The restaurant itself will also undergo a significant transformation. While staying true to its original character, the interior will be given an overhaul, with more consistent design, new features, and an improved layout that increases seating capacity for busy periods.

The new interior fit-out of Fuji Hiro is underway and the restaurant is expected to open its doors on Thursday, June 12.

Charles Newman, Associate Director at Town Centre Securities PLC, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “Fuji Hiro has long been one of Leeds’ most iconic restaurants, and we’re delighted to welcome it back to the Merrion Centre to continue its story.

“Its return is testament to the loyalty of its customers and the strength of our food scene. We look forward to seeing it flourish once again.”

Fuji Hiro was consistently ranked among the best Japanese restaurants in the city and had four out of five stars based on 434 TripAdvisor reviews at the time of closing.

The YEP’s food critic was also a fan, with a review from 2022 commending the “flavourful” dishes and impressive “affordability”.

Its closure came amid a difficult time for Leeds’s eateries, which included the closure of popular spots like Almost Famous and Owt.