Owt Leeds: Beloved indie restaurant on Burley Road announces shock closure after seven years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Owt, located on Burley Road, Woodhouse, announced its permanent closure via social media last night.
Run by husband and wife duo James Simpson and Esther Miglio, the venue has become known for its marriage between French culinary tradition and Yorkshire charm.
Posting to Instagram, the couple said: “After six and a half years spent delighting you with James’ menus and my French sassiness, we’ve decided to put to an end our chapter in Leeds.
“We have been following our hearts since 2018 and do not wish to put our physical and mental health through more hospitality related hurdles.”
Owt relocated to Burley Road from its previous spot at the Leeds Corn Exchange in November 2023.
The popular brunch spot, known for its famous chicken, mash and gravy dish, had previously made a name for itself since opening as a stall at Kirkgate Market in 2018.
Thanking customers, the couple added: “Merci to you who worked with us, who supported us, who inspired us, who ate our food and drank our wine, who were there in the darkest of times, who believed in us.
“We love you all. Life is food, future is bright. Over, and owt.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The popular venue was rated five-stars from 73 reviews on TripAdvisor and 4.9-stars from 212 reviews on Google.
James and Esther confirmed in their post that they have decided to “put our couple as priority in the decision making” and are now striving for a life that “suits them better.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.