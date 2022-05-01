After what was a rather overwhelming visit to Fuji Hiro last month, I decided that this week's drop-in would serve only one purpose: to get the most out of the humongous menu.

From a dozen or so starters to more than thirty main courses, I've come to realise that any food-based decision will always feel like an impossible feat in this place.

Pictured is Fuji Hiro in Leeds.

That is precisely why on this occasion, we arrived with a plan.

Unprepared as I was last time, flicking endlessly through pages of dishes that all tickled my fancy, I'd learnt my lesson and done my research.

After quickly being seated near the bar, central to the mid-week hussle and bussle, we called over the waiter with our minds already made up from scouring the menu online.

For me, the humble prawn bento bento box; a selection of several dishes to try, all packed neatly together into a sectioned tray. Perfect.

My partner, taking the sushi route to allow me to try something different, mixed things up with a combination of the California roll and the king dragon roll, bringing a delicious pairing of salmon and wasabi to the table.

After ordering the mains we added two glasses of merlot and some prawn gyoza to the list, curbing our hunger just long enough to reach the main attraction.

Service here was relatively quick but staggered, my partner's sushi arriving just as we'd finished the last mouthwatering gyoza.

My bento box took a little longer, and as the wait dragged out towards the ten minute mark I felt the food jealousy creep in as I watched his sushi deplete in numbers.

Alas, my tray of tasters finally arrived.

Deliciously salty cold noodles filled one corner of the box, tender stir fried prawns filled another, crispy tempura courgettes and heaps of well seasoned rice topped up the rest.

As I chipped away at each flavourful dish, I could tell that while I am normally pretty good at ordering sensible quantities, here I'd made a faux pas.

Perhaps it was the affordability that threw me off; I'd expected smaller portions for such a moderate price range, and the gyoza from earlier now felt a touch indulgent.

At the end of the night we both had plastic containers with plenty of leftovers, feeling content with full bellies and not-so-empty wallets.

Factfile

Address: 45 Wade Ln, Leeds LS2 8NJ

Telephone: 0113 243 9184

Opening hours: Monday -11.30am - 2.30pm, 5pm - 9.30pm, Tuesday - Closed, Wednesday - Friday - 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5pm - 9.30pm, Saturday and Sunday - 12pm - 9pm

Scores

Food: 7/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10