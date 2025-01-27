Almost Famous, Leeds: Acclaimed burger chain announces shock closure amid growing economic challenges
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Almost Famous, with locations in Leeds, Manchester, and Liverpool, has issued an emotional statement confirming the closure of all its venues.
The chain explained: “The lingering debt from Covid, rising costs across every aspect of the business, and a tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out have created an impossible situation.
“Despite our best efforts, we are no longer able to continue. Ironically, while our venues remain busy and our reviews are glowing, the financial pressures stacked against us have made it impossible to sustain the business- making this scenario even more heartbreaking.”
The Leeds branch, located on Great George Street, boasts a 4.3-star rating on Google, with over 2,000 reviews, the majority awarding it five stars.
Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
In its heartfelt statement, Almost Famous reflected on its journey: “For over 13 incredible years, Almost Famous has been at the forefront of the burger and casual dining scene.
“We’ve served over a million burgers, hosted countless amazing guests, and had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and passionate people in hospitality.
“It has been an unforgettable journey, and we hope we’ve been able to create lasting memories, happy moments, and plenty of smiles along the way.”
It added: “All we ever wanted was to make incredible burgers and provide good times. That mission drove us every single day.”
The closure adds to a growing list of popular Leeds restaurants that have shut their doors in recent months, including Kino and Owt.
Almost Famous concluded by thanking its loyal staff and customers: “To everyone who’s been part of our story - thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The memories we’ve made together will stay with us forever.
“This isn’t how we wanted the story to end, but we are proud of everything we accomplished and the joy we brought to so many. And while we must say goodbye for now, we hold onto the hope that Almost Famous may return one day in some form.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.