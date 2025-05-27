A sizzling Japanese street food brand is set to open a brand new restaurant at a high-end office development in Leeds.

Bosses revealed that Waki Maki, known for its flavourful sushi and poke bowls, will soon welcome customers to the venue at Wellington Place.

Established in the city four years ago, the brand has built a loyal following from its base at Leeds University Student Union.

Occupying a prime ground floor space at 11 Wellington Place, the new venue will span 933 sq ft, offering indoor seating for around 30 people, plus an additional 12 seats outside.

The team at Waki Maki craft dishes in front of customers, from a menu featuring everything from katsu curries and gyozas to miso soups and rice boxes.

Unique to its Wellington Place location will be a catering services for business events and meetings.

The arrival of Waki Maki follows the recent opening of Bean Coffee Roasters earlier this year, further expanding the roster of food and drink venues, which includes Mad Frans, Good Luck Club, Sociable Folk, Hoist House, Café Nero, Pret A Manger, Sesame and Veeno.

Jonathan Phillips, founder of Waki Maki, said: “We are very excited to be joining the Wellington Place community as we’ve wanted to open a site within this vibrant and bustling neighbourhood for some time. We can’t wait to introduce people to Waki Maki and share our passion for delicious, high-quality Japanese street food.”

Dominique Murray, associate marketing director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “At Wellington Place, we are committed to offering an exciting and diverse selection of food and drink experiences for our community.

“Waki Maki brings something truly unique with its fresh, made-to-order fusion menu, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as part of our ever-growing neighbourhood.”