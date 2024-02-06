They showcase the best of what the fiercely independent town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS27 from annual community events such as Morley Carnival through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Morley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in the early 2000s
A Morley institution. The Mermaid Fish Restaurant on Britannia Road pictured in March 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Morley in the early 2000s
New teachers at Bruntcliffe High School in September 2002. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Morley in the early 2000s
Nursery teacher Kirsty Grayson, at Seven Hills Primary along with a group of parents and their children who were complaining about a coach comapny who did not collect the group for a school trip in July 2003. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Morley in the early 2000s
Munchkins children's play club was facing an uncertain future after new the owner of the building planned to convert it into flats. Pictured in August 2003. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Morley in the eariy 2000s
Staff at Hillycroft Fisheries on Bruntcliffe Lane were ordered to close the shop on Sunday's because of complaints from residents near by. Pictured, from left are, Aysha Holt and Angie Braithwaite. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Morley in the early 2000s
This is pop singer Suzanna Dee - real name Suzi Drake from Morley - who has entered the charts. She is pictured in April 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson