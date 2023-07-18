Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Mermaid Fish Restaurant Leeds: What we know so far as police investigate arson after cars set on fire in Morley

An investigation has been launched into a suspected act of arson in Leeds after three cars were set on fire.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Jul 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 07:54 BST

Police were called to a car park in Morley early yesterday morning (Monday) after receiving a report of burning cars.

Here’s everything we know so far

What happened?

The suspected arson happened in the car park to the rear of Mermaid Fish Restaurant in Morley. Photo: GoogleThe suspected arson happened in the car park to the rear of Mermaid Fish Restaurant in Morley. Photo: Google
The suspected arson happened in the car park to the rear of Mermaid Fish Restaurant in Morley. Photo: Google

West Yorkshire Police received reports at 12.04AM on Monday (July 17) of three cars having been set alight in the rear car park of Mermaid Fish Restaurants on Co-operative Road in the Morley area of Leeds.

Police said that the flames had also spread to a nearby fourth vehicle.

Firefighters attended the scene and road closures were put in place in the area while they dealt with the incident.

How bad was the damage?

Footage captured at the scene of the aftermath of the blaze showed extensive damage to three cars parked next to each other.

Are there any suspects?

Police say that a man was seen fleeing the scene and that they are treating the incident as arson while enquiries are ongoing.

What to do if you have any information

West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation to contact officers via the 101livechat service quoting crime reference 13230396572.