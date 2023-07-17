West Yorkshire Police received reports at 12.04AM on Monday July 17 of three cars having been set alight in the rear car park of Mermaid Fish Restaurants on Co-operative Road in Morley, Leeds.

The flames had also spread to a nearby fourth vehicle.

Firefighters attended the scene and road closures were put in place in the area while they dealt with the incident.

A man was seen fleeing the scene, and police are treating the incident as arson with enquiries ongoing.

Police received reports of burning vehicles just after midnight on Monday. (Photo by Google Maps)