Mermaid Fish Restaurant Leeds: Arson investigation launched after three cars set alight in Morley car park
Police was called to a car park in Morley early Monday after receiving a report of burning cars.
West Yorkshire Police received reports at 12.04AM on Monday July 17 of three cars having been set alight in the rear car park of Mermaid Fish Restaurants on Co-operative Road in Morley, Leeds.
The flames had also spread to a nearby fourth vehicle.
Firefighters attended the scene and road closures were put in place in the area while they dealt with the incident.
A man was seen fleeing the scene, and police are treating the incident as arson with enquiries ongoing.
West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230396572 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.