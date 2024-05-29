Popular men’s clothes wear brand Jack & Jones has officially opened at Trinity Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Located at the heart of Leeds city centre, Trinity recently celebrated its 10th anniversary having opened in 2013, in front of a crowd of 130,000 people.

Jack & Jones follows luxury hot chocolate firm Knoops in opening a store at the centre.

Fast food chain Five Guys and a state-of-the-art concept Nike Rise store are also set to open at the venue.

Taking a look inside the all new Jack & Jones store...

1 . Jack & Jones Trinity A new Jack & Jones store has opened at Trinity Shopping Centre in Leeds. Photo: Umpf Photo Sales

