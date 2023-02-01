In just over two months, the Trinity Leeds shopping centre will turn 10 years old.

Such is the extent of its transformative impact, it is now difficult for many to imagine the Leeds city centre landscape without it. Compared to its counterparts in the city, Trinity Leeds is in its infancy but it has already seen plenty of change. As well as the closure of shops and introduction of new ones, there has been a global pandemic which halted business before drastically changing the way in which it was done. There is even still a Covid-19 vaccination centre located in the centre, serving as a reminder of a difficult chapter in Trinity’s relatively short life.

As you walk round, there are other references to events that have taken place beyond the boundaries of the centre – the street connecting Commercial Street to the centre is now named Marcelo Bielsa Way, in recognition of the former Leeds United boss guiding the club back to the Premier League. There have been closures throughout the years, with Victoria’s Secret among the recent examples of Trinity stores announcing closure. The centre has also lost stores such as NYX, Topshop and Topman, and Armani Exchange.

However, it is far from a ghost town. The centre is still teeming with activity on a regular basis, and although shops have been lost there have also been gains. A brand new official Leeds United merchandise store is now housed there. as well as cosmetics store Space NK and gift shop Curated Makers among others. It also remains more than just a shopping centre, with Trinity Kitchen still offering a variety of street food options including Indian outlet Rola Wala.

Here we take a look back how the shopping centre took shape and how it looked on its opening day.

