A popular hot chocolate chain has confirmed the opening date of its first store in Leeds.

Knoops, a luxury hot chocolate company named after its founder Jens Knoop, has announced it will be opening its doors to its new Trinity Leeds venue on Friday, June 14.

It aims to become Leeds’ one-stop shop for chocolate, coffee and baked goods.

Knoops currently offers 20 different percentages of chocolate, all of which are available as hot chocolates. Six are available as iced chocolates and milkshakes. A large selection of chocolates are also vegan.

The dog-friendly Leeds site, which is just opposite Superdry, will feature a bakery selling everything from pastries to cake slices.

Knoops began in East Sussex in 2013. A further 16 sites have opened in the past decade.