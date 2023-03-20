The retail and leisure destination has become a key part of the city centre since it opened on March 21, 2013. A crowd of 130,000 people were there to witness the opening, including a specially-curated performance orchestrated by British fashion designer Henry Holland. The stunning show included a 49ft-long dress as the centrepiece, modelled by a former Cirque Du Soleil performer who was hoisted high up in the air above the crowds.

Fast forward to 2023 and the centre’s 10th anniversary will be celebrated with events for shoppers and the 108 staff who have worked there from day one. A time lapse video showing the three-year construction of the centre has also been released to mark the milestone.

Centre director Steven Foster said: “It’s fair to say since Trinity Leeds opened back in 2013 it has surpassed many people’s expectations of what a shopping centre could be. Over the years we’ve become an integral part of the landscape of the city centre, putting Leeds on the map as a leading retail and leisure destination, whilst playing a key role in the community.

Trinity Leeds is celebrating its 10th birthday. PICS: Trinity Leeds

“We’re proud to have supported so many good causes and champion independent retailers, providing a platform for them amongst big high-street names – all whilst helping create some fantastic memories for guests, from incredible events and attractions such as the giant T-Rex and a super-sized slide to illuminated drummers and celebrity meet and greets.”

He added: “Celebrating such an incredible milestone means so much to us all at Trinity Leeds, and it speaks volumes that more than 100 of our fantastic team have been with us since we opened our doors a decade ago. Whilst the face of retail has changed significantly in the past 10 years, we’re proud that Trinity Leeds has stood the test of time.”

