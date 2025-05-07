Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular cafe in south Leeds has been put up for sale for the second time.

The Coffee Conservatory, located on Hope Street, Morley, has been listed for sale on Businessesforsale.com at £59,950.

Located opposite the entrance to Morley Market, it is the second time the 4.5-star rated venue has been put up for sale, after being taken over in September 2022.

The ad listing said: “Situated in this monopoly position in the centre of Morley, opposite the busy indoor market. This cafe is very well known plus benefits from the large footfall that passes constantly.

“This is a light and airy business run by the present owner with staff but is crying out for new, younger owners who can build on these solid foundations.”

The business is being sold due to a partnership split. The cafe comprises customer seating area for 26 with a mixture of tables and bench seating. Externally there are a further four two customer tables.

Coffee Conservatory achieves a weekly turnover of £3,000 to £3,500 and an annual turnover of 169,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.