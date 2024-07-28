Among the big chains and big names that serve coffee across every corner of the city centre, there are some lesser-known coffee shops and cafes that are loved by their regular customers.

If you’re on the hunt for somewhere new to indulge in a cuppa, we’ve got you covered.

These 13 independent coffee shops, carts and cafes are some of the best rated in and near Leeds city centre. They all have a score of 4.8/5 or over on Google reviews, based on 50 reviews or more.

1 . Coffee Synthesis This coffee cart on Armouries Drive, Leeds Dock, has a 5 star rating from 75 reviews. One reviewer said: "Love this place, quite unique and the coffee is fantastic. It feels really special and I hope they get to continue doing this for a long time." | Coffee Synthesis/Google

2 . Miles & Co Coffee This Kirkgate Market coffee shop has a 4.9 star rating from 163 reviews. One customer said: "Lovely little shop, the barista was very helpful and his service was efficient." | Miles & Co Coffee/Google

3 . Ben's Cafe A short walk from the city centre, this Hunslet Road cafe has a 4.9 rating from 143 reviews. One reviewer said: "Nice little cafe, good brekkie, lovely coffee at a good price. Excellent service." | John Scott/Google

4 . Coffee Strong This coffee shop in Wellington Park Way has a 4.9 star rating from 114 reviews. One reviewer said: "This was my first visit, the staff were very kind and helpful. The food is very tasteful and excellent." | Alesia Polonikova/Coffee Strong/Google

5 . Ethiopian Organic Coffee This coffee shop in Leylands Road, on the outskirts of the city centre, has a 4.9 star rating from 81 reviews. One customer said: "Very clean and tidy place. Family run coffee shop. I had a take away coffee but next time I will try some food. Friendly and welcoming staff." | Google Maps

6 . Raw Coffee The Mill Hill coffee shop, which opened in March, has a 4.9 star rating from 66 reviews. One customer said: "Recently discovered this place. It serves very, very, good coffee. And the bagel was, honestly, one of the best I've had in a long while." | Simon Hulme/National World