The Station House: Popular cafe outside Garforth train station in Leeds put up for sale at £140,000
The Station House Cafe/Bistro, located outside Garforth station, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £139,950.
Occupying a “monopoly position” between the station car park and platform, the popular spot has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.
The ad listing said: “The business was established by our clients in 2016, during which time a significant amount of time and investment has been made into the premises which really must be seen to be appreciated.
“The business trades in split shifts over six days and offers further potential for enthusiastic new owners to extend opening hours and boost trade.”
Comprising a ground floor reception and bar area with six covers, the cafe also includes a further room seating an additional 11 customers. The commercial kitchen features a store room and walk in cold room.
The first floor provides another three dining areas seating six, six and four respectively.
The business achieves a weekly turnover of £4,500 to £5,000 and an annual turnover of £247,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.
