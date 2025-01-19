There are nearly a dozen coffee shops and bars for sale across Leeds including in popular hot spots such as Roundhay, Horsforth and Cross Gates.

One such hotspot is the popular music bar Alley Cats, which closed for good last month and has now been put up for sale at an asking price of £60,000.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Any one of these could prove the perfect business opportunity for anyone looking to start out or expand. Take a look below...

1 . Alley Cats - £60,000 Alley Cats, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been put up for sale. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . The Hop Shack - £99,950 The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale. | The Hop Shack/Google Photo Sales

3 . Flamingos Coffee House - £44,950 Flamingos Coffee House, located inside Central Arcade, Briggate, has been put up for sale. | Flamingos/Google Photo Sales

4 . Pooky's Deli & Cafe - £174,950 Pooky's Deli & Cafe, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale. | Pooky's Deli & Cafe/Google Photo Sales

5 . Ultra Nightclub - £150,000 Ultra Nightclub, located on Hirst's Yard, Call Lane, has been put up for sale. | Fleurets Photo Sales

6 . Brewdog Headingley - £150,000 Former Brewdog site, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales