10 cafes and bars for sale in Leeds including former Brewdog site and Garforth Station Hop

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

A host of bars and cafes have been put up for sale in Leeds.

There are nearly a dozen coffee shops and bars for sale across Leeds including in popular hot spots such as Roundhay, Horsforth and Cross Gates.

One such hotspot is the popular music bar Alley Cats, which closed for good last month and has now been put up for sale at an asking price of £60,000.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Any one of these could prove the perfect business opportunity for anyone looking to start out or expand. Take a look below...

Alley Cats, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been put up for sale.

1. Alley Cats - £60,000

Alley Cats, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been put up for sale. | Tony Johnson

The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale.

2. The Hop Shack - £99,950

The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale. | The Hop Shack/Google

Flamingos Coffee House, located inside Central Arcade, Briggate, has been put up for sale.

3. Flamingos Coffee House - £44,950

Flamingos Coffee House, located inside Central Arcade, Briggate, has been put up for sale. | Flamingos/Google

Pooky's Deli & Cafe, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale.

4. Pooky's Deli & Cafe - £174,950

Pooky's Deli & Cafe, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale. | Pooky's Deli & Cafe/Google

Ultra Nightclub, located on Hirst's Yard, Call Lane, has been put up for sale.

5. Ultra Nightclub - £150,000

Ultra Nightclub, located on Hirst's Yard, Call Lane, has been put up for sale. | Fleurets

Former Brewdog site, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale.

6. Brewdog Headingley - £150,000

Former Brewdog site, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale. | Simon Hulme

