Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds is set to host the UK’s “largest multi-sport festival for businesses” for the second year in a row as the competition returns to venues around the city in 2025.

The UK Corporate Games has made history this week as it announced that it will be held in the same city two years in a row for the first time ever.

Traditionally held in different cities across the UK each year, the decision to return to Leeds next year was made after “overwhelming” positive feedback from participants and company HR and wellbeing representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27, 2025, the games will again be hosted by University of Leeds, with many of of the city’s sports venues set to host the events again.

The UK Corporate Games will be held in Leeds again in 2025 after "overwhelmingly" positive feedback in 2024. | UK Corporate Games

The UK Corporate Games is the UK’s largest multi-sport festival for businesses, and welcomes companies of all sizes to compete in a wide range of sports.

According to the organisers, the Games’ aim is to champion teamwork, fostering camaraderie, healthy competition and networking opportunities through sports such as dragon boat racing, football, netball, padel, golf and more.

Doug White, UK Corporate Games director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the UK Corporate Games back to Leeds for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback we received following this year’s event is incredibly positive, and it’s clear that Leeds is the perfect location to host the Games once more. The city's enthusiasm, coupled with the first-class facilities at the University of Leeds, made our decision easy.”

Sam Glenister-Batey, Deputy Director of Commercial and Business Development at the University of Leeds, added: “Following the resounding success of this year’s event, we are absolutely delighted that the University of Leeds has once again been selected by the UK Corporate Games to host the 2025 event.

“This repeat selection is not only a reflection of the outstanding facilities, meticulous organisation and vibrant community spirit that we showcased during the 2024 Games, but also a recognition of our commitment to excellence in every aspect of event hosting.”

He continued: “At the University of Leeds, we take immense pride in our world-class sports facilities, such as The Brownlee Centre, the UK's first purpose-built triathlon training centre and The Edge, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellbeing complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These venues, alongside our experienced Conferences and Events team, have enabled us to successfully host prestigious events. We are confident that our infrastructure and expertise will once again provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable UK Corporate Games in 2025.”