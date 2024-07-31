Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson: Inside Leeds links to Team GB triathletes in Paris Olympics competing for gold medals
Leeds may already have bagged two gold medals in the form of Tom Pidcock and Daniel Wiffen (born in Leeds but competing for Ireland).
But as the men’s triathlon kicked off this morning after being delayed due to e-coli levels in the Seine, the number of medals around necks with Leeds connections could double.
Sam Dickinson is from York and applied to the University of Leeds to train alongside the Brownlee brothers.
Born in 1997, the 27-year-old won gold for England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Speaking to University of Leeds after his win, he said Leeds was important to his success.
He said: “It’s hard here. You’ve got the tough weather, the terrain, and then Alistair and Jonny [Brownlee] set up the Leeds Triathlon Centre so you have the facilities and the coaches in place.”
Also competing is London-born Alex Yee, who graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a BSc in Sport and Exercise Science.
The 26-year-old is a double World Championship medallist with a silver in 2022 and a bronze in 2021.
He also won two gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Triathlon and Mixed Relay.
As one of the favourites for gold at today’s (July 31) Men’s Triathlon, Yee will be hoping to add the Paris 2024 Olympics to his list of achievements.
